MUET strictly adhere its academic, rules, regulations

HYDERABAD - The Management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has clarified that varsity was strictly adhering its academic and examination system policies, rules and regulations, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Engineering Council have placed MUET on better ranking. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Management said that the University has devised its academic policy in accordance with the directives of Higher Education Commission and it is the same as usual. An official said that admission policy was being clearly mentioned on notice boards, websites and prospectus. He said that due to academic standards parents had always preferred Mehran University as first choice for their children as the degree conferred to students was highly recognized at national as well as international level.