Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Muqam felicitates nation on acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Muqam felicitates nation on acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference
Agencies
December 14, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-N of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Amir Muqam Wednesday congrat­ulated the nation on acquit­tal of PML-N central leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference after the Avenfield apartments’ case. In his message issued here he said that the court acquit­ted Nawaz Sharif of charges in yet another false case. “I congratulate party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and all the leaders and workers.” Muqam said that the acquit­tal of Nawaz Sharif in one af­ter another case proved that he was framed in politically fabricated cases, and he was the true and sincere leader of the nation who was indeed ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023