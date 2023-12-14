Muqam felicitates nation on acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

PESHAWAR - Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-N of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Amir Muqam Wednesday congrat­ulated the nation on acquit­tal of PML-N central leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference after the Avenfield apartments’ case. In his message issued here he said that the court acquit­ted Nawaz Sharif of charges in yet another false case. “I congratulate party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and all the leaders and workers.” Muqam said that the acquit­tal of Nawaz Sharif in one af­ter another case proved that he was framed in politically fabricated cases, and he was the true and sincere leader of the nation who was indeed ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.