Naval Chief hails PMSA for effective law enforcement at sea

KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf has appreciated the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) for effective law enforcement at sea. He stated while speaking during his visited to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Headquarters in Karachi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, Admiral Naveed Ashraf was presented Guard of Honour. The Naval Chief was briefed on Maritime Security Operations carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to uphold regulations and rule based order at sea and safeguards the maritime interests of Pakistan. Admiral Naveed Ashraf expressed his satisfaction over the law enforcement functions being undertaken by PMSA and commended the collective efforts of all in fulfilling the National and International obligations in maritime domain.