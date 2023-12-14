Naval Chief terms robust maritime sector key to sustainable economic future

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said a robust national maritime sector can greatly enable the transition towards a sustainable economic future.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 6th Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore on Thursday.

The Navel Chief emphasized Pakistan Navy's commitments to raise awareness on issues of national maritime significance and underscored its initiatives on initiating debate on security issues, blue-economy, strategic developments in the Indian Ocean and intense geopolitical rivalry.

He also apprised the audience that Pakistan Navy is utilizing all resources for the socio-economic uplift of the less privileged segments of society, especially along the coastal belt.