One dead in coal mine collapse, four injured

PESHAWAR - In a devastating incident in the Nowshera district, a coal mine collapse claimed the life of one worker and left four others injured. According to the police report on Wednesday, the calamity unfolded during coal excavation in Shahkot, within the Pabbi te­hsil, situated in the rugged mountainous terrain. The injured have been identified as Khaista Umar, Salahud­din Umar, Jahan Umar, and Bakht Umar. However, the identity of the deceased remains unknown at this time. All the victims hailed from the Shangla district