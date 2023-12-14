Pakistan committed to ensure women empowerment, gender equity: Sami Saeed

Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed says Pakistan is committed to the agenda of the International Conference on Population and Development held in Thailand last month.

Addressing the launching ceremony of two reports jointly compiled by the United Nations Population Fund and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is the first country in the region to delve into this kind of effort which is very useful for policymakers, academicians and researchers.

Sami Saeed also highlighted the significance of the research work that has been done at the provincial level and said the government would use these reports in the process of policy-making and development planning initiatives.