Pakistan’s anti-terror strife continues to safeguard nation

ISLAMABAD - As the country observes the ninth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Army Public School in Pe­shawar on December 16, the Pa­kistani nation stood resilient with a commitment to combating ter­rorism while persistently pursu­ing the goals of safeguarding its citizens and thwarting the sinister designs of its enemies.

In an inhumane terrorist at­tack on December 16, 2014, the militants attacked the Army Pub­lic School (APS) in Peshawar, and over 140 people including stu­dents and teachers were mar­tyred.

Termed Pakistan’s 9/11, the day serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s enduring dedication to countering the menace of terrorism and en­suring the safety of its people.

Following the inhumane APS at­tack, the country’s civil and mil­itary leadership joined heads to formulate a National Action Plan which followed major operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fassad against terrorists for their elimination.

Though the world is witnessing a global spread of terrorism, Pa­kistan is one of the worst victims. Having sacrificed over 70,000 lives and suffering an economic loss of over $150 billion, Pakistan remains resolute in achieving rid­dance from the scourge.

Pakistan’s major cities had faced different waves of terrorism, but Peshawar suffered the most and the APS attack was the worst.

The country has repeated­ly highlighted that India has long been sponsoring terrorism on its soil. A dossier has already been is­sued by Pakistan containing very specific information such as bank accounts and Indian nationals in­volved.

It also included the locations of training camps for Tehreek-e-Tal­iban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch mis­creants, and other groups.

According to a security ana­lyst, Indian intelligence agen­cy RAW has recently spent $1 million for the merger of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with four other militant groups to carry out terrorism activities in Pakistan.

The analyst said that India had also been funnelling money to Baloch separatists and activists through think tanks in Afghani­stan and other means.

The government of Pakistan has also repeatedly exposed India for its involvement in terror attacks aimed at disrupting the China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which the RAW is also invest­ing very heavily in different mili­tant groups.

The mastermind of the APS at­tack was Mullah Fazal Ullah while the other collaborators included Gul Zaman Orakzai, Omar Narai and Muhammad Khurasani who were in touch with RAW and NDS handlers in Afghanistan.

On the APS attack anniversa­ry, the nation including the lead­ership and civil society will pay tribute to the martyred kids and teachers, and their families for their sacrifices.

The day also serves to reaffirm the nation’s resolve against terror­ism with a renewed call for the In­terim Afghan Government to act against terrorist outfits like TTP and put an end to the use of their soil against Pakistan.