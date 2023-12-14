Pakistan, Team Europe partner to allocate €179m fund to tackle issues

ISLAMABAD - As a part of the Team Europe Initiative ‘Building Back Better through Green Jobs Creation,’ combining support from the European Union (EU), Germany, France and Italy, the EU and the Agence Française de Développement (AfD) on Wednesday signed an agreement to spearhead a new climate initiative in the urban centres of Punjab.

The joint effort by the government of Pakistan and Team Europe part­ners will allocate €179 million to tack­le urgent water and sanitation service delivery challenges in Faisalabad and Lahore, while strengthening climate resilience.

The collaborative initiative, entitled ‘Punjab Urban Water and Wastewa­ter Governance and Services Improve­ment,’ spans six years and blends grant support from the EU and a soft loan from the AfD. The agreement has been signed by EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Deputy Director AfD East­ern Europe, Middle East, and Asia, Ms Julie Marsaudon, in the presence of German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Italian Ambassador Andreas Fer­rarese.

Acknowledging Punjab’s pivotal eco­nomic role in contributing 54% of Pa­kistan’s GDP, EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka highlighted persistent water and sanitation challenges.

She underscored the EU’s commit­ment to supporting Pakistan in im­proving resilience to climate change and the EU’s readiness to redouble ef­forts to support the country’s green in­clusive growth, a priority under the EU Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan and also for EU assistance to the coun­try. She further discussed the EU’s role as the world’s leading contributor to international climate finance, emitting about 9% of greenhouse gases but con­tributing some 30% of global public fi­nancing.

The French Ambassador’s repre­sentative noted that the fight against climate change was a top priority for France. Since the Geneva Confer­ence on a “Resilient Pakistan” on Jan­uary 9, 2023, France has committed to strengthening its cooperation on cli­mate change: today, some 97% of AFD financing also benefits the climate. The partnership with the EU on water and sanitation is an example of this prior­ity; it will mobilise expertise towards climate-resilient solutions in the water and sanitation sectors.

The project aims to improve access to drinking water and sanitation ser­vices by installing 200 kilometres of new water supply pipes and providing 55,000 new connections. It focuses on enhancing capacities, increasing wa­ter treatment capacity by 135,000 cu­bic meters per day and bolstering ur­ban water governance.

The initiative will improve the access of 400,000 individuals to drinking wa­ter. This joint intervention underscores the joint commitment of the govern­ment of Pakistan and Team Europe to sustainable development, marking a crucial step towards building climate resilience and ensuring a better qual­ity of life for people and businesses in Faisalabad and Lahore.