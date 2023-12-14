Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost defence sector coop

ISLAMABAD - General Ìsmail Güneykaya, Com­bat Commander Turkish Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office here Wednesday. The meeting un­derscored several key areas of mu­tual interest with a special focus on bilateral training, progress of cur­rent joint ventures and exploration of further avenues of collaboration in the aviation industry, according to a press release.

During the meeting, the Air Chief shared the framework of PAF’s com­prehensive modernization strategy involving integration of emerging technologies, bolstering critical in­frastructure and a comprehensive restructuring of its training set-up, in order to address contemporary air warfare challenges.

He highlighted that both the broth­erly countries enjoy long-standing religious and historic ties which are manifested through unprecedent­ed strategic partnership. Appreciat­ing the participation of Turkish Air Force in Exercise Indus Shield, the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilat­eral relations in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

The Air Chief further remarked that PAF pilots are playing an active role in imparting nursery to tactical level training to Turkish aircrew. He reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s com­mitment to provide training and ca­pacity-building assistance to the Turkish Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, Gener­al Ìsmail Güneykaya, acknowledged the impressive progress made by Pa­kistan Air Force in developing a ro­bust indigenous aviation industry and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing ties between the two brotherly countries. In or­der to cultivate tactical brilliance for Turkish aircrew, the visiting dig­nitary expressed profound interest in exploring avenues for training of Turkish Air Force pilots in the Com­bat Commanders Course being of­fered at the prestigious Air Power Centre of Excellence.