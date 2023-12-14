Thursday, December 14, 2023
PCB honors Pakistan wheelchair team with PKR3.6m cash award 

STAFF REPORT
December 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf has awarded a cash prize of PKR 3.6 million to the Pakistan wheelchair cricket team, crowned champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 held in Nepal. The national wheelchair cricket team showcased remarkable skills and resilience, securing their position as back-to-back champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup. Zaka Ashraf, accompanied by Chairman Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket (PWCC) Rukhsana Rajput, Manager Zawar Noor, Assistant Manager Javed Babar, and captain M Zeeshan, praised the triumphant squad during the award ceremony.  Addressing the Asia Cup-winning squad, Zaka Ashraf said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team. We are proud of all the players and the PWCC management who achieved this wonderful feat. The PCB will ensure to provide more grounds and training facilities to Pakistan wheelchair cricket team.” 

