PM reaffirms unwavering support to Kashmiris' just struggle against Indian subjugation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated Pakistan's steadfast commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir in their rightful struggle against Indian subjugation.

Speaking at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad this evening, he expressed all-out solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir facing significant injustices.

The Prime Minister criticized the Indian Supreme Court's politically-motivated decision, affirming the Indian Government's unlawful measures of August 5, 2019. He emphasized that India, instead of being labeled the world's largest democracy, should be recognized as the world's largest hypocrisy.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar underscored that the Indian Government's unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, endorsed by the Indian Supreme Court, blatantly violate international provisions. He asserted that domestic legislation and judicial decisions cannot absolve India of its international obligations under UN Security Council resolutions, emphasizing that any process subject to the Indian Constitution cannot determine Jammu and Kashmir's final status under international law.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute, and neither the Indian government nor its judiciary has the right to take unilateral actions against the will of other involved parties namely, the Kashmiri people and Pakistan. He stressed that no Indian court verdict can suppress the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Highlighting the actions of the Hindutva-driven leadership of India, the Prime Minister condemned the targeting of defenseless Kashmiri men, women, and children. He lamented the loss of over 96,000 lives, with thousands of women facing molestation and harassment in the past 34 years. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called for an end to these brutalities.

The Prime Minister reminded Indian leaders that unilateral steps in Jammu and Kashmir cannot legitimize their occupation or suppress the genuine sentiments of the Kashmiri people. He rejected illegal and unilateral measures, including gerrymandering of electoral constituencies, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, and additions to the voters' list, as strategies to alter Kashmir's demography and political landscape.

Affirming that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein, the Prime Minister stressed the intrinsic connection between Pakistan and Kashmir based on geographical proximity, shared history, and commonality of faith. He asserted that the entire Pakistani leadership, despite political differences, stands united in supporting the Kashmiri people's just struggle for self-determination.

Discussing Pakistan-India relations, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's desire for good neighborly relations with New Delhi. However, he emphasized that durable peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Pakistan advocates constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue but notes that India's unabated hostility has hindered progress. He called on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue.

Responding to Indian leaders' belligerent statements about Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar asserted that Pakistan has exercised maximum restraint. He warned against misconceptions, emphasizing Pakistan's resilience in the face of challenges while safeguarding its sovereignty and interests.

The Prime Minister appealed to people of conscience to urge India to refrain from unilateral actions, revoke measures of August 5, 2019, and assure that demographic composition and property ownership in Jammu and Kashmir remain unchanged. He demanded that India cease human rights violations, repeal emergency laws, and withdraw heavy military presence from Kashmiri areas.

Moreover, the Prime Minister insisted that India grant unrestricted access to UN, OIC, human rights organizations, and international media for investigating and reporting on the IIOJK situation. He called for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, allowing Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite, as promised by India, Pakistan, and the international community.

Paying tribute to Kashmiri martyrs, the Prime Minister affirmed Pakistan's unwavering resolve to stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle.