PN chief lauds PMSA for effective law-enforcement at sea

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Headquarters on Wednesday. Ac­cording to a press release, upon ar­rival, the Naval Chief was presented guard of honour. The Admiral was briefed on maritime security oper­ations carried out by Pakistan Mar­itime Security Agency to uphold regulations and rule-based order at sea and safeguard the maritime interests of Pakistan. The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his satis­faction over the law-enforcement functions being undertaken by PMSA and commended the collec­tive efforts of all in fulfilling the national and international obliga­tions in maritime domain.