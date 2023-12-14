PN chief lauds PMSA for effective law-enforcement at sea

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Headquarters on Wednesday. According to a press release, upon arrival, the Naval Chief was presented guard of honour. The Admiral was briefed on maritime security operations carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to uphold regulations and rule-based order at sea and safeguard the maritime interests of Pakistan. The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his satisfaction over the law-enforcement functions being undertaken by PMSA and commended the collective efforts of all in fulfilling the national and international obligations in maritime domain.