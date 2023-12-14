Police arrest 3 dacoits involved in injuring shopkeeper

RAWALPINDI -The investigators of Police Station RA Bazaar have arrested three suspected dacoits for their alleged involvement in injuring a shopkeeper during a dacoity bid in Bakra Mandi, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The detained suspected dacoits have been identified as Fiaz Salman alias Kaka, Nauman Khan and Umer against whom a case has already been registered, he added. The investigators have seized weapons and motorcycle they used in the crime. According to him, two dacoits having guns into hands stormed into a shop located at Bakra Mandi and attempted to loot cash.

However, he said, one of the daocits shot and injured shopkeeper namely Faheem Akhter and managed to flee from the scene.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered SP Potohar Division to arrest the accused.

SP Potohar Division along with her team managed to arrest three suspected dacoits who had also confessed their involvement in a series of cases of weapons and drug peddling. CPO appreciated the efforts of the police team.