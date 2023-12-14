Police seize over 15 maunds of narcotics

PESHAWAR - In a coordinated effort between Cantt Police and Gulberg Police Station, authorities successfully seized over 15 maunds of narcotics, val­ued at millions of rupees, from a suspicious vehicle.

The haul included 469 kg of charas, 152 kg of opi­um, and over one kilogram of heroin, along with three pistols and two mobile phones—all retrieved from the aforementioned vehicle.

The criminal network behind the operation had camouflaged the car with a black sticker, obscuring its original identity. In their pursuit of the culprits, the police have obtained video footage from the area and are in the process of extracting data from the mo­bile phones found in the vehicle.