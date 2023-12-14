Post-Floods Reconstruction

Development projects amounting to Rs36.2 billion have been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP). In a meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, various proposed development projects came under detailed discussion. Green signal to projects focusing on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction of road, water, and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan tells that the priorities have been set right and funds are being allocated where they are required the most.

Last year’s floods damaged critical infrastructure across the affected areas. Many districts of Balochistan were also hit and are still suffering from a lack of transport, communications, and water infrastructure; not to mention the need for housing as many are still stuck in make-shift living arrangements. In view of technicalities, three projects have been sent back with recommendations. However, one project has been approved already. Of all the pending projects, CDWP has given priority to the post-flood reconstruction programme.

Under this program, projects pertaining to physical planning and housing, public health engineering, water supply infrastructure, road infrastructure, and irrigation in flood-affected areas are a priority. Amidst fiscal constraints, focus being placed on vulnerable populations is a ray of hope. This development must reach the affected areas quicker and faster. The floods even washed away the livelihoods of people in Balochistan. It is a sign of hope to see a livelihood diversification project on the list as well.

The inclusion of key sectors like agriculture, livestock, and water management aligns with the broader goal of fortifying communities against environmental challenges. After seeing the destructive power of flash floods, it is only pragmatic to adopt and implement such development that can withstand climate catastrophes. In this context, resilient development and resilient infrastructure take centre stage. Any projects that bypass these considerations are only half complete. While it is commendable to see executive decisions headed in the right direction, their robust implementation must be ensured at all levels.