PTI criticises SC ruling on civilians military trial

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly criticized the Supreme Court (SC) decision sus­pending its unanimous October 23 verdict that had nullified military trial of civilians, terming it a devas­tating blow to the basic human rights in the country. In a strongly-worded reaction to the decision of the six-member bench of the top court, a PTI spokesperson made it clear that there was no precedent of a trial of civilians in the military courts in a civilized democratic society of the world. He pointed out that there was no scope for trials in military courts of civilians even in the constitution.

The spokesman recalled that the bench consisting of senior judges of the apex court had explained the Constitution and the law through its very appropriate verdict and saved the country from a major constitu­tional accident. He went on to say that an esteemed member in the 6-member bench of the SC also dis­agreed with Wednesday’s decision. He added that the strong reaction of lawyers and legal experts to the six-member bench’s controversial decision clearly reflected the wide-spread concern and anxiety in the entire nation. The spokesperson warned that there were rising ap­prehensions of deterioration in the constitutional order and the system of the country due to the decision of the larger bench of the apex court. He emphasized that during the hear­ing of the case, the remarks made by some members of the bench were a cause of grave concern and anxiety.