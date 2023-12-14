Punjab CM to distribute land allotment letters in Cholistan today

BAHAWALPUR - Chief Min­ister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will distribute land allotment letters among residents of Cholistan to­day (Thursday).

Director Cholistan Development Authority Liaquat Gilani told APP that 64248 applications were re­ceived for Category-B and Catego­ry-C lots.

After scrutiny, 41841 were found eligible, and of those 27545 applicants were allotted lots from category-B and cate­gory-C. He said these lots are lo­cated in Yazman, Liaqatpur, and Fort Abbas tehils.

Liaquat Gilani further in­formed that the total accumulat­ed area of these lots is 344312.5 acres. He said that the scrutiny process was ensured to be trans­parent and no negligence was tolerated in this regard.

Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews up­lift plans

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited Sialkot and reviewed ongoing mega pro­jects under the Punjab Interme­diate Cities Improvement Invest­ment Program (PICIIP).

During his visit, he visited Alla­ma Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Sar­dar Begum Teaching Hospital Sialkot and reviewed the revamp­ing of these hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Shah Mir Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Mu­hammad Hasan Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Naqvi while talk­ing to the media on the occasion said that Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal is fulfilling his responsibilities in the best way for the completion of welfare projects.

Program Director Punjab Inter­mediate Cities Improvement In­vestment Programme (PICIIP) Hamza Salik while briefing the Chief Minister said that 11 out of 14 tube wells have been con­structed under the Mega Water and Sanitation Project, 5 new overhead reservoirs have been completed under the project and 141km of water supply line has been laid.

He said that under the Sewerage Project, 21km of sewerage lines have been laid and 3.3km of con­duits have been completed while 31% work on disposal station has been completed.

He said that 9% of the work on the waste water treatment plant has been completed, and 16% work on Shahabpura flyover has been completed. Out of 80 units of parking sheds, 16 units have been constructed and 11% work has been completed, he added.

Program Director PICIIP Hamza Salik said that under the PICIIP project, Paris Road, Defence Road, Khadim Ali Road and Kashmir Road have been completed and opened for public, while the re­maining roads will be completed by the end of December.

He said that the rehabilitation work of three out of four parks un­der PSIP project has been com­pleted and they have been handed over to Sialkot Municipal Corpora­tion, while the Gulshan Iqbal Park is 98% complete.

Chief Engineer PICIIP was also present on this occasion.