Punjab witnesses decline in dengue cases

LAHORE - In a positive turn, Punjab witnessed a decline in dengue cases, as only 39 new instances were reported on Wednesday. The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,931 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. However, the battle against the fever persists, with Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,883 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,651, Gujranwala with 1,575, Multan with 1,435 and Faisalabad with 899 cases. Lahore, with an additional 27 cases, continues to grapple with the fever, Rawalpindi with one, Multan with five and Faisalabad with four new cases.