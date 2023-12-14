Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Robbers in police uniform loot tea shop in Karachi

Agencies
December 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A robbery incident was reported in Karachi’s Korangi area, where the accused dressed in police uniforms held the workers hostage and robbed the local tea hotel on Wednesday.
In his statement, the hotel employee claimed that last night, the culprits posing as police officials –wearing bullet-proof jackets and armed with automatic weapons – entered the hotel located in Karachi’s Korangi no.2 area. “The accused were wearing bulletproof jackets, boots, and had walkie-talkies similar to those used by the police,” the hotel employee added. The culprits held all the workers hostage for an hour, cut the electricity of the hotel, and fled the scene in a silver car with Rs 200,000 loot.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023