Robbers in police uniform loot tea shop in Karachi

KARACHI-A robbery incident was reported in Karachi’s Korangi area, where the accused dressed in police uniforms held the workers hostage and robbed the local tea hotel on Wednesday.

In his statement, the hotel employee claimed that last night, the culprits posing as police officials –wearing bullet-proof jackets and armed with automatic weapons – entered the hotel located in Karachi’s Korangi no.2 area. “The accused were wearing bulletproof jackets, boots, and had walkie-talkies similar to those used by the police,” the hotel employee added. The culprits held all the workers hostage for an hour, cut the electricity of the hotel, and fled the scene in a silver car with Rs 200,000 loot.