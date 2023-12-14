RoboFiesta 6 kicks off at HITEC University  

TAXILA - A robotics competition RoboFiesta 6 kicked off its sixth edition at Heavy Industries Taxila (HITEC), University Taxila on Wednesday.

According to details, the event witnessed the active participation of over 1500 individuals, forming 360 teams from 40-plus educational institutions.

Dr S Kamran Afaq, Vice-Chancellor of HITEC University, expressed his delight at the event’s continuity for the sixth consecutive year. He highlighted that HITEC University Taxila has consistently organized events that encompass both co-curricular and extra-curricular activities since its beginning.

More than thirty preconceived and spontaneous modules were included in the competition, and the creative ideas were assessed by a group of judges. The lively environment and the participants’ eagerness and spirit of competition all helped make the event a success. Additionally, it gave participants and kids the ability to interact socially and make enduring memories.

Certificates and awards were distributed to acknowledge the commendable efforts of the participants after the first day concluded. The winning team received not only recognition but also a cash prize, adding an extra layer of excitement to this annual showcase of technological ingenuity at HITEC University.