Rs950b additional collection through gas tariff hike won’t help cut circular debt

ISLAMABAD-A Senate panel on petroleum was Wednesday informed that an additional Rs 950 billion will be collected through recent gas tariff hike, however it will not help reducing the oil and gas sector circular debt, which currently stands at Rs2800 billion.

A meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum held here with Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir in chair has noted that despite getting gas at subsidized rates the fertilizer companies have failed to overcome the shortfall of urea, DAP and controlling its prices. Chairman committee has said that they would write to the Ministries of Industries and Food Security to conduct the survey and audit of the overpricing of fertilizer by the fertilizer industry. The Senate committee deliberated on the urea shortfall in the country. Abdul Rasheed Jokhio, DG Gas, informed the committee that Pakistan’s daily consumption stands at 4000 mmcfd against the production of 3000 mmcfd. However, local consumers consume 950 mmcfd, and almost 750 mmcfd has been utilized by fertilizer companies, namely FFC and Engro, with a cutoff of 350 mmcfd and 250 mmcfd.

Moreover, approximately 85% of gas utilized by fertilizer companies has been provided by Marri Petroleum, and 15% has been provided by other companies. Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir was of the view that fertilizer companies have failed to overcome the shortfall of urea and DAP despite getting gas at subsidized rates. He directed the ministry to provide details of fertilizer produced by these companies against the gas. Furthermore, the Senate body highlighted the news of a recent increase in gas tariffs for local consumers. DG Gas stated that gas tariffs have not been increased for local consumers falling in the protected category, and almost 57% of total consumers fall in this category.

The Committee was briefed about plans for the settlement of circulated debt of PSO, SSGG, SNGPL, and OGDCL. DG Gas informed that the circular debt of the oil and gas sector currently stands at Rs. 2800 billion, with Rs. 2080 billion as the principal amount. He added that the recent increase in gas tariffs will help collecting additional Rs 950 billion, which would contain the accumulation of circular debt at the current level, however, it will not result in any reduction in circular debt. It was also informed that the both the Sui gas companies owe Rs 1 trillion to various gas exploration and production companies.

Additionally, the committee took up the matter of the price of indigenous gas for various sectors in the country. Senator Mohsin Aziz remarked that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are among the largest producers of gas in the country, but unfortunately, a major portion of this gas is being utilized in Punjab. Moreover, the government has increased the per BTU price from Rs. 1100 to 2600 for KPK industrial sectors and reduced the per BTU price from Rs. 3600 to 2700 for industrial sectors in Punjab. Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir stated that the government should formalize a policy for the import of LNG and allow private parties to import LNG to fulfill local demands. He also directed the ministry to submit details of the recent increase in the next meeting.

While discussing the current implementation status of committee recommendations, officials apprised that committee recommendations have been adopted, and a detailed report will be submitted upon its completion. Moreover, the committee discussed the issue of levying flat rates for gas consumers in Balochistan. DG Gas informed that the same tariff rates have been charged to all consumers across the country. However, consumers located in cold regions witnessed an increase in gas charges compared to consumers in hot regions due to a substantial increase in gas usage in winter. Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir recommended that gas rates should be relaxed for consumers in cold areas during the winter season to allow them to use gas for their basic necessities.