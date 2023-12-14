Sadia Iqbal climbs to No 4 in ICC Women’s T20I Bowlers Rankings

LAHORE - After making history in New Zealand by defeating the hosts in a three-match T20I series 2-1, the Pakistan women’s team is also making significant strides in the ICC Women’s rankings.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, a key contributor to Pakistan’s success against the White Ferns in the T20I series, has been rewarded by reaching the fourth spot in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. The 28-year-old has played 28 T20Is, taking 29 wickets, with her best figures of three wickets for 19 runs against Bangladesh in 2019.

For her consistent performance, Sadia was shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November. In ODIs, Sadia has climbed six places to currently sit at No 34. Another left-arm spinner from Pakistan, Nashra Sundhu, is also among the top 10 bowlers in the ICC Women’s T20 rankings. Nashra, who has taken 53 wickets in 51 T20Is, holds the eighth spot. In ODIs, Nashra has moved up two places to 13th.

Apart from Nashra and Sadia, captain Nida Dar is ranked fifth among all-rounders in ICC Women’s T20I rankings, and in bowling, she is at number 18. In the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, Sidra Amin has shown progress, rising three places to 21st due to her century (105, 117B, 12x4s) against the White Ferns.

Sidra is also leading the batting charts of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, scoring 852 runs from 16 matches at an average of 65.53. The opening batter has struck three centuries and four half-centuries in championship matches.

Cherishing the moment, Sadia Iqbal said, “Cricket is all about challenges and milestones, and reaching number four in the ICC T20I bowlers rankings is a significant milestone in my career. I owe this achievement to the collective efforts of the team and the unconditional support from fans. I am also grateful to the coaching staff who have played a crucial role in my journey, and I am looking forward to bringing more success for my countr.”

Zaka Ashraf said: “I am immensely proud of the progress our women cricketers have made in the international arena. Recently, they made history by becoming the first Asian country to beat New Zealand in their own backyard, and now the elevation of our women cricketers in the ICC rankings reflects the hard work and commitment they have shown. We are committed to fostering the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan.”

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “Achieving rankings in the ICC Women’s Rankings is a significant milestone for our players, showcasing their skill, determination, and the growing competitiveness of women’s cricket in Pakistan. This progress underscores the progress we are making in promoting and developing women’s cricket in Pakistan.”