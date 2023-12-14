Thursday, December 14, 2023
SC ruling on military trials significant for social order: PM

Web Desk
11:19 AM | December 14, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the Supreme Court's decision to suspend its verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians, is a victory of principle and significant for the social order.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that showing leniency and allowing people to do anything to the state institutions they wanted, would pose an existential threat to the state.

To a question, Caretaker Prime Minister said the current law and order situation is linked to Afghan soil, with the presence of terrorists and their leadership in Afghanistan.

Reiterating his strong stance against negotiating with terrorist groups, he said the negotiations could only be held if the terrorist groups abandon violence.

Regarding upcoming elections, Prime Minister Kakar said that there is no impediment in holding general elections on February 8.

