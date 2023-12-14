SCCI chief calls for pragmatic steps to promote furniture industry

PESHAWAR - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has urged the government to take practical steps to promote the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and address the issues faced by businessmen associated with the sector.
Ishaq emphasized that the furniture industry plays a pivotal role in the economic development and enhancement of the country’s exports, necessitating its elevation to an optimal level. He made these remarks while serving as the chief guest at the 83rd Edition of Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo in Peshawar, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
The expo featured various Pakistani and international furniture stalls. Notable attendees included the chamber’s Vice President, Sanaullah Khan, Pakistan Lifestyle Group (PLG) Chief Executive Mohsin Faisal, Director Zahra Faisal, Secretary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, organizers, and individuals affiliated with the furniture industry.
Commending the organizers for hosting an international furniture exhibition in Peshawar, Ishaq highlighted the significance of such initiatives in bolstering investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in revitalizing the country’s ailing economy. He underscored the enormous potential for investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and advocated for the creation of maximum opportunities to promote the industry and attract investments.
Ishaq also addressed the challenges faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the current economic turmoil and other issues. He urged the government to take decisive steps to resolve these issues affecting businessmen associated with the furniture industry.
Highlighting that, like other sectors, the furniture industry contributes not only to economic development but also to the country’s exports, Ishaq stressed the need to incentivize the furniture industry to encourage increased investment in the sector. He emphasized the necessity of promptly addressing their issues, stating that the business community consistently supports the national economy during challenging times.