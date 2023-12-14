Shahnawaz Amir sentenced to death in Sara Inam murder case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday handed down the death penalty to Shahnawaz Amir in Sara Inam murder case.

Sarah, a Canadian national, was allegedly murdered by Shahnawaz, her husband and son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, in Islamabad a year ago.

Sessions Judge Nasir Javaid Rana announced the verdict which was reserved last week on December 9. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs1 million in Sarah Inam’s murder case.

The Islamabad court acquitted Shahnawaz’s mother, Samina Shah, who was co-accused in the case.

Sara Inam murder case

The renowned journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law had been murdered by her husband, Shahnawaz, in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb on September 22, 2022.

The 37-year-old was living at a farmhouse in the area where she was found dead. She was reportedly murdered with a dumbbell and her body was hidden in a bathtub in the bathroom.

Earlier in October, the prime suspect rejected all evidence submitted by the prosecution against him, terming it “baseless”.

His father was discharged from the case and his mother Sameena Shah was granted post-arrest bail in November last year. On December 5, both Shahnawaz and his mother were indicted in the case.