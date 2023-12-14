Shakira rules Google as the most searched musician in 2023

LOS ANGELES-Shakira capped off the year with yet another milestone as she became the most Googled musician in 2023. As per latest reports, the artist ruled the internet with big wins in her music career. In September, Shakira was honoured at MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with one of the evening’s most prestigious accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Colombian singer made history at the VMAs, as she became the first South American artist to receive the significant award. In October, the Hips Don’t Lie singer won big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The songstress took two prestigious trophies, including Latin Pop Artist of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year for her massively hit collaboration with Argentinian DJ-producer, Bizarrap. Several reports claimed that the 46-year-old vocalist slammed her ex Gerard Pique in her song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, who was accused of cheating on her. Moreover, Shakira stole the limelight with her emotional performance featuring her sons Milan and Sasha at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards which took place in November.

The musician won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song awards for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. She also grabbed Best Urban/Fusion Performance award for TQG — featuring Karol G.