SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

A meeting of the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council was held in Islamabad today with Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed in the chair.

The Committee lauded the overall progress in diverse fields and the level of economic ties with friendly countries, especially the signing of Memorandums of Understanding and agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

During the meeting, the concerned ministries presented reports related to progress on various projects and recommended various measures to further make the business and investment environment conducive.

The Committee reviewed the administrative issues related to the establishment of various economic zones and deliberated on various measures to improve the system of industrial development at the national level.

The Committee also took up the ongoing process of privatization of State Owned Enterprises and directed the relevant stakeholders to accelerate the process as per the stipulated time frame.

The Executive Committee of the SIFC formally approved the business and investment-friendly SIFC Visa Facility, which is an important milestone in creating a conducive atmosphere for foreign investors.