Special persons’ start-ups highlighted at demo day

ISLAMABAD - Inno­vation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF), Pakistan’s pioneering Fast-Track Acceleration Program for Persons with Disabilities, has re­cently hosted its Demo Day, a mo­mentous occasion highlighting the innovation and potential within the disability community. Brought to life through a strategic part­nership between Sightsavers and DeafTawk and funded by Standard Chartered Foundation, ICF is on a mission to empower entrepre­neurs with disabilities, fostering an inclusive startup ecosystem.

Eight startups from Cohort 2 took center stage, pitching ground­breaking ideas that showcased how individuals with disabilities can significantly contribute to Pa­kistan’s startup ecosystem. These innovative ventures spanned di­verse industries and technologies, including e-commerce, ed-tech, artificial intelligence, and health-tech. The pitches demonstrated not only the entrepreneurial spir­it within the disability commu­nity but also how these startups aim to solve real-world problems through their ventures.

Ali Shabbar, CEO of DeafTawk, expressed his delight, stating, “Watching the ICF program evolve from a mere idea to empowering 35 entrepreneurs with disabilities is truly special. We look forward to continuing with the same momen­tum and taking this initiative to the next level”

In light of the tremendous suc­cess witnessed over the course of two cohorts, Sightsavers proudly announced the extension of the In­novation Challenge Futuremakers program for an additional three years. The announcement was made by Munazza Gillani - Coun­try Director of Sightsavers Paki­stan during the Demo day.

She stated: “Our vision of em­powering persons with disabil­ities through entrepreneurship has reached a pivotal milestone. Sightsavers will keep supporting youth with disabilities to become part of startup eco system and will be supporting at least 45 to 50 such startup in next three years.”

The ICF’s Demo Day marked a significant step toward building an inclusive startup ecosystem in Pakistan, empowering entrepre­neurs with disabilities to lead the way in innovation, problem-solv­ing, and economic contribution.

To date, ICF has successfully ac­celerated 16 startups, comprising 35 entrepreneurs, within its first eight months. Remarkably, 33% of these startups are led by women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the program’s commitment to diversi­ty and gender inclusion. The over­whelming response, with over 320 applications from across Pakistan for both cohorts, underscores the program’s rapid success and the remarkable talent within the dis­ability community. The startups throughout their acceleration pro­gram are provided with numerous benefits including a custom-de­signed curriculum, mentorship, access to investment and net­working opportunities, marketing and PR support, entrepreneurship toolkits, and a chance to attend global tech conferences.