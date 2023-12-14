Superstitions unmasked

In the vibrant tapestry of Paki­stani traditions, superstitions thread a fascinating narrative, of­fering intriguing explanations for life’s mysteries. However, be­neath this captivating surface lies a shadowy secret: superstitions can often veil, rather than unveil, the deep-seated psychological is­sues that harm our society.

In Pakistan, superstitions flour­ish, coexisting alongside the mod­ern world. Disguised as age-old traditions, some individuals attri­bute psychological issues to super­natural causes. Firmly believing that mental health problems arise solely from curses, omens, karmic debts, or the mysteries of mag­ic, such as the “nazar-e-bud” (evil eye) and witchcraft. These beliefs not only keep them in the shadows but also prevent them from seek­ing professional help, leading to critical delays in addressing their mental health concerns.

Mental health issues, ranging from depression and anxiety to schizophrenia and OCD, are as real as any physical sickness. They do not discriminate based on age, gender, or social standing. The true challenge, however, is the stigma around mental health is­sues, protected by superstitions like an unbreakable shield. This stigma becomes a challenging bar­rier to seek help, leaving countless individuals to deal with their con­ditions in isolation.

The quest for understanding and awareness holds the key to the so­lution. We need to solve the puz­zles surrounding mental health and make it as obvious as any physical illness. Mental health lit­eracy programs in schools and strategic media campaigns can dispel the myths surrounding psy­chological issues, shedding light on the hidden battles.

The time has come to embark on an enthralling journey to un­lock the riddles of superstition and unveil the challenges of men­tal health. Let’s shine a spotlight on those facing psychological chal­lenges, bringing them into the light of understanding and support.

KANZ FATIMA THAWER,

Lahore.