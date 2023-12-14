Superstitions unmasked

In the vibrant tapestry of Pakistani traditions, superstitions thread a fascinating narrative, offering intriguing explanations for life’s mysteries. However, beneath this captivating surface lies a shadowy secret: superstitions can often veil, rather than unveil, the deep-seated psychological issues that harm our society.
In Pakistan, superstitions flourish, coexisting alongside the modern world. Disguised as age-old traditions, some individuals attribute psychological issues to supernatural causes. Firmly believing that mental health problems arise solely from curses, omens, karmic debts, or the mysteries of magic, such as the “nazar-e-bud” (evil eye) and witchcraft. These beliefs not only keep them in the shadows but also prevent them from seeking professional help, leading to critical delays in addressing their mental health concerns.
Mental health issues, ranging from depression and anxiety to schizophrenia and OCD, are as real as any physical sickness. They do not discriminate based on age, gender, or social standing. The true challenge, however, is the stigma around mental health issues, protected by superstitions like an unbreakable shield. This stigma becomes a challenging barrier to seek help, leaving countless individuals to deal with their conditions in isolation.
The quest for understanding and awareness holds the key to the solution. We need to solve the puzzles surrounding mental health and make it as obvious as any physical illness. Mental health literacy programs in schools and strategic media campaigns can dispel the myths surrounding psychological issues, shedding light on the hidden battles.
The time has come to embark on an enthralling journey to unlock the riddles of superstition and unveil the challenges of mental health. Let’s shine a spotlight on those facing psychological challenges, bringing them into the light of understanding and support.
KANZ FATIMA THAWER,
Lahore.