Teenage boy kidnapped in Karachi

KARACHI-A teenage boy was reportedly abducted from Ahsanabad area near Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi on Wednesday. According to statement of mother of victim, Mujtaba 19, advertised a plot for sale on an online property-selling website and was contacted by a person named Kamran Pasha. The young boy, along with his mother and friend Osama, picked up the interested party, Kamran Pasha, and his partner at 11 pm and went to see the plot he had advertised. She said that Mujtaba was driving the car when Kamran Pasha pulled out a gun near Ahsanabad, forced me and my son’s friend to leave the car near Jamali bridge – Super Highway, and abducted Mujtaba along with the car. The SITE Super Highway police filed the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother and initiated the investigation into the case.

THREE ROBBERS INJURED IN

SEPARATE ENCOUNTERS

Three robbers were injured and held with arms after separate encounters in different localities of Larkana on Wednesday. According to SSP Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi, the fire exchange incidents between police and robbers took place in Dari, Hyderi and Taluqa areas. He said that three robbers including Shoaib Teno, Mohsin and Ajab Anar were injured in cross firing and arrested.