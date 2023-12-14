Terrorists have already lost this war, says PM Kakar

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Wednesday expressed resolve of the Pakistani nation to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country’s soil.
He was speaking at Dera Ismail Khan after inquiring about the health of those, who were injured in a recent terrorist attack.
The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation is standing like an iron wall against the monster of terrorism and with the help of Allah Almighty and it is determined to defeat terrorism.
He said terrorists have already lost this war, while the state of Pakistan has emerged victorious and only formal announcement is to be made at an appropriate time. He said security personnel, who are fighting this war of victory against terrorism are the real heroes.
Anwaarul Haq Kakar said righteous Ulema are standing with the state of Pakistan, the peace, and the society. He said terrorists will not succeed in terrifying us of death. He said thousands of our security personnel have laid down their lives in defence of the motherland and a long queue of our brave sons and daughters are ready to embrace martyrdom, but they are not ready to bow down before terrorists. The prime minister also commended the high morale of the security personnel, who got injured in the attack.