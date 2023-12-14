Terrorists have already lost this war, says PM Kakar

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaa­rul Haq Kakar Wednesday ex­pressed resolve of the Pakistani nation to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country’s soil.

He was speaking at Dera Is­mail Khan after inquiring about the health of those, who were in­jured in a recent terrorist attack.

The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation is stand­ing like an iron wall against the monster of terrorism and with the help of Allah Almighty and it is determined to defeat terrorism.

He said terrorists have already lost this war, while the state of Pak­istan has emerged victorious and only formal announcement is to be made at an appropriate time. He said security personnel, who are fighting this war of victory against terrorism are the real heroes.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said righ­teous Ulema are standing with the state of Pakistan, the peace, and the society. He said terror­ists will not succeed in terrifying us of death. He said thousands of our security personnel have laid down their lives in defence of the motherland and a long queue of our brave sons and daughters are ready to embrace martyrdom, but they are not ready to bow down before terrorists. The prime min­ister also commended the high morale of the security personnel, who got injured in the attack.