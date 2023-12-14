Tom Cruise sparks romance rumours with Russian model

LONDON-Tom Cruise may be finally be off the singles market. The 61-year-old actor was reportedly seen getting cosy with a 36-year-old Russian socialite, Elsina Khayrova at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square on Tuesday. Sources told the Daily Mail that the pair were “inseparable – clearly a couple,” adding about the Mission Impossible star that, “He seemed to be besotted with her.” The duo reportedly arrived at the venue together around 9 p.m. – much to the surprise of other guests in attendance. Once he was spotted, Cruise was in high demand for selfies. Though he was “very friendly” about it and kept “politely declining” the requests, the DJ eventually had to make an announcement that “Mr Cruise didn’t want any photos.” At one point in the night, the Top Gun stud was reportedly “throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women.” For the most part, though, the duo was joined at the party, spending “most of the night dancing” with each other until the early hours of morning, when they finally left.The outlet revealed that Khayarova – a former model and British citizen was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov.

Their divorce made headlines over the summer, and it remains unclear whether their split has been finalised. Meanwhile, Cruise, who has remained tight-lipped about his private life hasn’t been romantically involved with anyone since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012.