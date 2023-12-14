Two die as passengers’ bus hits donkey-cart

SARGODHA - Two people were killed while another was injured as a passengers’ bus hit a donkey-cart here on Wednesday. Police said Waqar, his wife Kaneez and daughter Fatima were traveling on a donkey-cart when a recklessly driven bus hit it near Mitha Luk village. As a result, Mumtaz and his wife died on the spot while his daughter suffered injuries while the bus driver fled away. In another accident, Muhammad Shahid of Block-4 Sargodha was killed when a rashly driven vehicle hit his motorcycle near Kirana Hills on Faisalabad Road.

4 BOOKED FOR DECANTING GAS ILLEGALLY

The district administration has booked four shopkeepers for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and took the material into custody during a special operation on Wednesday. An assistant commissioner, alongwith the civil defence officer, launched a special operation against the shopkeepers illegally decanting gas.