Thursday, December 14, 2023
Two die as passengers’ bus hits donkey-cart

Our Staff Reporter
December 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   Two people were killed while another was injured as a passengers’ bus hit a donkey-cart here on Wednesday. Police said Waqar, his wife Kaneez and daughter Fatima were traveling on a donkey-cart when a recklessly driven bus hit it near Mitha Luk village. As a result, Mumtaz and his wife died on the spot while his daughter suffered injuries while the bus driver fled away. In another accident, Muhammad Shahid of Block-4 Sargodha was killed when a rashly driven vehicle hit his motorcycle near Kirana Hills on Faisalabad Road.

4 BOOKED FOR DECANTING GAS ILLEGALLY

The district administration has booked four shopkeepers for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and took the material into custody during a special operation on Wednesday. An assistant commissioner, alongwith the civil defence officer, launched a special operation against the shopkeepers illegally decanting gas.

Sector plan for Balochistan local govt finalised

Our Staff Reporter

