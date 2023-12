PASRUR - Two people were killed in firing of armed men over old enmity Jasooran area of Pasrur on Wednesday. Citizens tortured to death one accused. According to details, armed men of rival group ambushed two members of the opponent group killing them on the spot. The citizens held one of the fleeing accused and tortured him brutally which resulted in his death. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.