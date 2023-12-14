Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar

At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor-trolley in Bahawalnagar on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Chak 107 near Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons, including a woman, on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.