Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar

Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalnagar
Web Desk
9:43 AM | December 14, 2023
National

At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor-trolley in Bahawalnagar on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Chak 107 near Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons, including a woman, on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702509174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023