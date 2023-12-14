Thursday, December 14, 2023
UN inquiry to investigate Gaza after conflict ends

Anadolu
8:32 AM | December 14, 2023
The UN will launch an inquiry to investigate agency personnel who were killed and damage to its facilities after the conflict in the Gaza Strip ends, an official said Wednesday.

"We have seen reports of a UNRWA (Palestinian Refugee Agency) school being destroyed,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“After the conflict, there will need to be a board of inquiry from the UN to look at the loss of property and the loss of UN lives. But those things can only happen after the conflict is ended," he said.

His remarks came one day after UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said he saw videos of an agency’s school blown up in northern Gaza.

"It is outrageous," said Lazzarini, who added that all public facilities, including hospitals and UN schools, are protected under international law.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

