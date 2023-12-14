Vice Admiral Ovais Bilgrami made Vice Chief of Naval Staff

ISLAMABAD - Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed has been appointed Vice Chief of the Naval Staff with immediate effect. The Ministry of Defence has appointed Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, according to a press re­lease. The admiral was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He carried out his initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth (UK) and won the coveted Sword of Honour. The Admi­ral’s distinguished service career in­cludes a wide range of Command and Staff appointments. His major Com­mand appointments were Command­ing Officer of a Type-21 destroyer PNS KHAIBAR, Commander Karachi and Commander Pakistan Fleet. His Staff appointments include Fleet Op­erations Officer & Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Staff Officer Operations at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director Naval Developmen­tal Plans, Director Naval Operations, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Opera­tional Plans) and Deputy Chief of Na­val Staff (Operations) at Naval Head­quarters Islamabad. As Flag Officer, the Admiral has also performed duties as Additional Secretary-III at the Min­istry of Defence. Presently, Vice Admi­ral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami is serving as Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence Uni­versity Islamabad, Naval Command & General Staff College Philippines and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious service career, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), ac­cording to the press release.