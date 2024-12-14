4 new polio cases detected in country taking tally to 63

ISLAMABAD - Another four polio cases have been detected in Pakistan, bringing the country’s total tally to 63 this year despite repeated countrywide campaigns against the crippling disease, government data showed on Friday.

The cases, confirmed by the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), involve three girls and one boy in the DI Khan and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Jacobabad and Sukkur districts of Sindh province, said the Health Ministry in a statement.

“On Friday, December 13, the lab confirmed one polio case each from DI Khan, Tank, and Jacobabad, where female children are affected, and Sukkur, where a male child is affected,” the statement said.

“This is the ninth polio case from DI Khan, third from Tank, third from Jacobabad, and first from Sukkur this year.”

Of the 59 cases reported so far this year, 26 are from Baloch¬istan, 16 from KP, 15 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Pakistan continues to be under travel restrictions linked to polio imposed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Since 2014, the WHO has required all travellers from Pakistan to present a valid polio vaccination certificate before departing the country.