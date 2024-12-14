46 FIRs registered for not following dengue prevention measures in Lodhran

LODHRAN - A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) on Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Waseem Hassan here on Friday. The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Faisal Waheed, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Ms Iram Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pakka Mr Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ms Anam Saghir Bajwa, and officials from relevant departments. During the meeting, CEO Health Dr Faisal Waheed briefed the participants on indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and the measures taken to combat the spread of dengue. It was informed in the meeting that 46 FIRs were registered, 1,610 warning notices served and 46 premises sealed for non-compliance with dengue prevention protocols. Syed Waseem Hassan emphasised the importance of enhancing daily surveillance by anti-dengue teams, especially in areas prone to larval breeding, such as cemeteries, junkyards, tyre shops, stagnant water pools and under-construction buildings. He directed all departments to work collaboratively to ensure the effective eradication of dengue. “No negligence or carelessness will be tolerated in this regard,” the DC stated.

Rs10 billion interest-free loans to be given to farmers under Livestock Cards in Punjab

Additionally Director Livestock, Allah Bachaya, said that Rs10 billion interest free loans would be given to livestock farmers in two years under Livestock Cards across the province. Talking to media here on Friday, he said that livestock farmers would be able to purchase food for animals through the Livestock Card. He said that livestock farmers would be bound to deposit the actual amount of the loan in the Bank of Punjab. The registration for Livestock Cards is in progress as over 2,600 applications have been received so far across the district. Allah Bachaya said that the provincial government had initiated various projects for the welfare of the livestock sector as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said the registration of farmers under Livestock Cards was underway in district Lodhran as per directions of Director Livestock Multan division, Dr Ijaz Mahmood Gorsi, while 25 farmers have also taken the cards through the Bank of Punjab so far in the district. The Additional Director said that four Point of Sale (POS) machines have been handed over to dealers in the first phase. Farmers termed the government initiative an appreciable step for the betterment of the livestock sector. The project will also play an important role in the country’s progress, they added.