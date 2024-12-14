99,436 complaints registered via Qeemat Punjab App resolved

Lahore - The Qeemat Punjab App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the directions of the Government of Punjab, has so far received 100,008 complaints regarding overpricing, of which 99,436 complaints have been redressed.

This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, held at the Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Participants in the meeting were informed that the Qeemat Punjab App has also been integrated with the Price Magistrate App for monitoring prices and fines. This integration enables food inspectors to check the availability of commodities and issue fines for any violations in this regard. Through these concerted efforts, more than 14.5 million inspections have been conducted, while over Rs112 million in fines have been collected for overpricing via e-Pay Punjab.

In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Qeemat Punjab App, designed to monitor prices and register complaints about essential commodities, has proven to be an effective tool in the district administration’s efforts to manage price control.”

He further added, “The Qeemat Punjab App has provided valuable relief to citizens purchasing food items, as the prices of essential commodities like meat, vegetables, and pulses can easily be verified. If a shopkeeper charges more than the price listed on the app or set by the market, users can file a complaint against that shopkeeper.”

Additionally, important news and notifications issued by the Government of Punjab can also be viewed in the app. The app is available in both English and Urdu, and users can inquire about the prices of commodities through voice commands for added convenience.