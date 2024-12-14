Amir Ibrahim lauds restoration work at LCCA headquarters

LAHORE - Director of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, Amir Ibrahim, visited the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) headquarters, where he was warmly welcomed by LCCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed at his office. Amir Ibrahim congratulated Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for the renovation and refurbishment of the LCCA Ground’s pavilion and offices. Together, they inspected the pavilion, offices, and ground, with Amir Ibrahim praising Khawaja Nadeem’s efforts for the restoration of the LCCA Ground and pavilion building. Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed revealed that he personally spent a substantial amount of PKR 4 million for the renovation and restoration of the pavilion building. Additionally, Kaizen Paint sponsored and completed the painting of the entire building. During the visit, Khawaja Nadeem announced plans to establish a media box at the LCCA Ground specifically for sports journalists, enabling them to cover matches more effectively. He also shared his intention to construct spectator stands to enhance the experience of fans watching matches at the ground. Other notable attendees included Chairman Ground Committee Mian Mubeen, Chairman Tournament Committee LCCA Waqar Munir, Cricket Operations Manager Abid Hussain, and Finance Manager Mian Aslam.