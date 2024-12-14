Arshad Nadeem unveils Quaid Inter-Provincial Games trophy

LAHORE - The grand unveiling ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games trophy was held on Friday afternoon at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in Islamabad. The trophy was unveiled by Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, who expressed his enthusiasm and encouragement for the young athletes during the event. The ceremony was also attended by the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, Yasir Pirzada. Addressing the audience, Arshad Nadeem highlighted the significance of the event. “This is a major step towards the promotion of sports in Pakistan. It will provide young athletes with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talents, and I am hopeful that this platform will produce international-level players for the country.” Yasir Pirzada emphasised the objectives of the Games. “The purpose of this event is to highlight the existing sports talent in the country and provide them with opportunities to grow. We are optimistic that these competitions will play a pivotal role in bringing new talent to the forefront.” The opening ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games is scheduled to take place today (Saturday) at the PSB.Teams comprising male and female athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Islamabad will participate in the Games. The Games will feature competitions in 15 sports disciplines, including athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling. At the conclusion of the event, trophies and prizes will be distributed among the winning athletes to recognise their hard work and outstanding performance.The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games aim to inspire a renewed passion for sports while serving as an exceptional platform for young athletes to demonstrate their skills on a global stage.