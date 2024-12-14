Asad faces Yafat in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis final

LAHORE - Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Yafat Nadeem breezed into the finals of the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e Jinnah Lahore. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat M Shaheer Khan 6-2 and Yafat Nadim beat Abubakar Khalil 6-3. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Abdullah Pirzada beat Zain Saeed 6-4 and Abubakar Khalil beat Haider Nadeem 6-4. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Muhammad Muaz beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-3 and Muhammad Huzaima beat Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill 6-3. In the boys U-12 semifinals, Muhammad Ayan beat Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill 6-3 and Muhammad Muaz beat Ohad e Mustafa 7-6. In the girls U-12 quarterfinals, Khadija Khalil beat Wajeeha Fatima 6-2 and Eesha Rabi beat Shahreen Umer 6-1, Shahnoor Umer beat Eman Shahbaz 6-4 and Aimen Rehan beat Werdat Durab 6-0. In the boys /girls U-10 semifinals, Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-1 and Muhammad Ayan beat Muhammad Ehsan Bari 6-2. Today (Saturday), all finals will be played. Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest. Mr. Rashid Malik, SEVP of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, tennis players and their families will also be present on the occasion.