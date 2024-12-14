ATC declares eight PTI leaders proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday declared eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, as proclaimed offenders in a case involving the burning of containers at Kalma Chowk on May 9 last year.

Other named as absconders include Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gilani, Mohammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Waqas Qayyum.

The court issued perpetual arrest warrants for the absconding leaders following a request by police officials. The case, registered at Naseerabad police station, alleges that the suspects went into hiding to evade arrest despite prior warrants being issued.