ATC extends Asad Qaiser's bail in Sangjani vandalism case
11:41 AM | December 14, 2024
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, in a case related to vandalism at a public gathering in Sangjani on September 28.

Justice Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing. Qaiser’s lawyer submitted a request for exemption from appearance, citing her client’s terminal illness and providing a medical certificate as evidence.

After reviewing the plea, the court approved the request and extended Qaiser’s bail until January 7.

