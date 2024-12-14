ATC extends Asad Qaiser's bail in Sangjani vandalism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, in a case related to vandalism at a public gathering in Sangjani on September 28.

Justice Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing. Qaiser’s lawyer submitted a request for exemption from appearance, citing her client’s terminal illness and providing a medical certificate as evidence.

After reviewing the plea, the court approved the request and extended Qaiser’s bail until January 7.