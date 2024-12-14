Attaullah Tarar defends President's objections to Madrassah registration bill

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture stated on Saturday that the objections raised by President Asif Ali Zardari on the madrassah registration bill are entirely “constitutional and legal.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tarar clarified that the objections are unrelated to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and dismissed claims linking the registration of seminaries to FATF compliance as speculative and baseless.

“It is not in anyone’s interest to politicize constitutional and legal matters,” he remarked, emphasizing that the Constitution provides a clear legislative procedure, and the President’s objections were in line with constitutional norms. He added that Parliament would address the matter with the same constitutional spirit.

Tarar further criticized the speculation around the issue, asserting that it aims to undermine the roles of both the President and Parliament. He urged the public to avoid unwarranted criticism for the sake of political point-scoring.