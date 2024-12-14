Australia promotes gender equality through cricket

ISLAMABAD - The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in collaboration with Serena Hotels, hosted the 8th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup in Islamabad, highlighting the transformative power of sports in empowering young girls.

The tournament featured young players from four schools in Islamabad, breaking barriers and championing gender equality through cricket. Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, joined the final match to cheer on the 60 participating girls, celebrating their passion and determination.

Ahead of the final, PCB firstclass coaches conducted an intensive five-day coaching clinic to prepare the girls both on and off the field. Commending the players, High Commissioner Hawkins said: “The smiles on the girls’ faces say it all. Sport is a powerful motivator—it fosters teamwork and confidence. Cricket, a shared passion between Australia and Pakistan, is the perfect platform to support this inspiring initiative.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Australian High Commission’s girls’ cricket program has expanded from a single tournament in Islamabad to events in Lahore and Karachi, reaching girls across the country “This is about more than cricket— it’s about breaking barriers and unlocking potential. Every run scored and every wicket taken symbolizes progress toward gender empowerment,” Hawkins added.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, praised the initiative: “This platform empowers young girls by providing professional coaching and opportunities to excel in cricket. Over the past seven years, this partnership has helped nurture future talent and inspire young girls to pursue their dreams through sports.”

The tournament featured teams from Mashal Model School Bari Imam, SOS Children’s Village H-11, Islamabad Model School for Girls F-6/1, and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1. With cheers resounding through the capital, the event was a testament to the players’ skill, determination, and the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future.