BEIJING - Ba’tie Girl, a pioneering co-production between Pakistan and China, is set to enthrall audiences as it opens in cinemas across China. The film premiered Thursday in Beijing, marking a new chapter in cultural exchange between the two countries. Jamal Shah, former Pakistani Minister for National History and Cultural Heritage, hailed the collaboration as a “significant milestone,” underscoring its role in strengthening ties and mutual understanding. “Ba’tie Girl brings together our rich cultural heritages while exploring universal themes of friendship, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams,” said Shah.

He noted a stark contrast in cinema infrastructure between the two countries—China’s more than 14,000 cinemas and 80,000 screens compared with Pakistan’s fewer than 150 cinemas serving a population of over 250 million. “Ninety percent of our cinemas are costly. We hope ventures like Ba’tie Girl encourage growth in our film industry,” he added. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, described the film as a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations. “Ba’tie Girl will not only entertain but foster deeper connections through the universal language of cinema,” he said. Hashmi highlighted the term “Ba’tie”—a Chinese expression he encountered frequently while traveling in China—calling it an “affectionate testament” to the warmth and goodwill that define China-Pakistan relations. “It symbolizes the friendship that inspires both pride and gratitude,” he said. Filmed in scenic locations across Pakistan and China, Ba’tie Girl aims to appeal to broad audiences, emphasizing how creative collaboration transcends borders. Special screenings are planned in major cities in both countries to celebrate its cultural significance.