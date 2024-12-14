Saturday, December 14, 2024
Barrister Gohar stresses need for political dialogue

Barrister Gohar stresses need for political dialogue
Web Desk
4:52 PM | December 14, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar reiterated the party’s willingness for political dialogue, stating that PTI had no preconditions for negotiations but had clearly outlined its demands to the government.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday, the PTI leader emphasized that dialogue was crucial to breaking the political deadlock. He highlighted that party founder Imran Khan had previously advocated for such parleys to reduce political tensions.

Gohar recalled that prior negotiation efforts had been inconclusive, urging politicians to unite to de-escalate the volatile political climate.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad district and sessions court held a hearing against the PTI leadership regarding their alleged involvement in the party’s protest in Islamabad.

