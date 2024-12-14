in Bahrain, hosted by Sheikh Khalid bin Hammad Al Khalifa, has emerged as the largest sporting event of the year. Featuring an electrifying lineup of five India-Pakistan fights, the event captivated audiences worldwide, with Rizwan Ali headlining the card in a historic main event that solidified his status as one of South Asia’s brightest MMA talents.

This landmark event showcased the biggest-ever international card for Pakistani fighters, a milestone made possible through the strategic partnership between the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PakMMA) and Brave CF. Earlier this year, Pakistan hosted Brave CF 85 in Lahore, a groundbreaking event that not only brought global recognition to Pakistan’s MMA scene but also set new standards for international sports events in the country.

The success of these initiatives is credited to the capable and able leadership of Omar Ahmed, President of PakMMA. His efforts to create a platform for Pakistani fighters have transformed the landscape of MMA in the country. Fighters like Rizwan Ali, who trains at the renowned Brave Gym Lahore, are a testament to the growth and potential of Pakistan’s MMA talent on the global stage.

“This is a proud moment for Pakistan,” said Omar Ahmed. “The partnership with Brave CF has provided opportunities for our fighters to compete at the highest level. Rizwan Ali’s performance at is a reflection of the incredible potential our fighters possess. This is a win for the entire nation.”

The five high-stakes India-Pakistan matchups also served as a powerful example of sports diplomacy, bringing athletes from rival nations together in a spirit of competition and mutual respect. These bouts captivated audiences worldwide, symbolizing the unifying power of sports while showcasing the depth of talent in the region.

is more than just an event—it marks a turning point in Pakistan’s sporting history. It celebrates the leadership of Sheikh Khalid bin Hammad Al Khalifa, the strong partnership between PakMMA and Brave CF, and the resilience of Pakistan’s MMA fighters. The event has solidified Pakistan’s place as a rising force in global MMA and inspired a new generation of athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.

As Pakistan’s MMA scene continues to grow, the golden age of the sport has truly begun, with the world watching closely as this remarkable journey unfolds.